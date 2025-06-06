A new centre which aims to unlock the power of nature to help people living with dementia has been officially opened in the grounds of Edinburgh's Lauriston Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows the success of the UK's first outdoor dementia resource centre at Badaguish in the Cairngorms National Park.

Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge was joined for the opening by the late Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell and Henry Simmons, chief executive of AlzheimerScotland, which is behind the initiative.

The new centre will encourage people living with dementia, their families and carers to experience the mental and physical benefits of spending time outdoors. Picture: Neil Hanna. | Neil Hanna

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East Enders legend was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2024 and Mr Mitchell, who was married to her for 20 years before her death in 2020, was her carer for the last six years of her life.

The new centre will offer a wide range of activities to help people with dementia connect with nature and the outdoors, such as gardening, cycling, walks and outdoor yoga. And it also aims to help families and carers to experience the mental and physical benefits of spending time outdoors.

Lauriston lodge, in the castle grounds, has been restored to its former glory, with dementia-friendly design throughout. And the garden includes a red phone box and a bus stop designed to stimulate memories and conversation.

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge and the late Barbara Windsor's husband Scott Mitchell cut the ribbon at the official opening. Picture: Neil Hanna. | Neil Hanna

Mr Simmons said: “People living with dementia can often become socially isolated, or struggle to access the outdoors, but our Lauriston centre will help to bring the benefits of nature directly to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has taken a lot of work to restore and adapt the old Lauriston lodge but it now looks fantastic. A special thank you goes to the former Forget-Me-Not Trust and Edinburgh City Council who helped make this project a reality."

The Badaguish centre in the Cairngorms National Park opened two years ago as a flagship project of the Cairngorms 2030 programme, which aims to create the UK’s first net zero national park and inspire communities across Scotland and beyond to take climate and wellbeing action.

Lauriston Lodge as been extensively renovated and designed to be dementia friendly. | supplied

Kenny Wright, manager at Badaguish, said: "We began our outdoor work with people living with dementia in the autumn of 2017, launching a pilot project based in a tipi tent near Loch Morlich once a month. Local people living with dementia clearly had a passion for connecting with nature - we could see there was scope to grow this idea.

“In 2022 we secured funding through the Cairngorms 2030 programme. This enabled Alzheimer Scotland to set up what might be the world’s first dedicated outdoor resource centre for people with Dementia at Badaguish Outdoor Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve really put our roots down there and branched out into local communities. Our colleagues at Alzheimer Scotland have really nurtured this idea and have now invested in this second outdoor dementia resource centre at Lauriston Castle.

“I’m delighted to see green health flourish within Alzheimer Scotland and become an important part of how we support people to live well with dementia across Scotland."

David Clyne, head of Cairngorms 2030, said: "The project has become a supportive and vibrant community for people living with dementia and their loved ones, offering therapeutic nature-based activities and tailored support.

"The creation of a second Outdoor Dementia Resource Centre in Edinburgh is a fitting legacy of Cairngorms 2030 and I wish the team at Lauriston Castle every success as they bring this pioneering green health initiative to a new audience."