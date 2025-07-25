New Edinburgh crime novel exposes city's eccentric underbelly

Edinburgh’s eccentric underbelly is exposed in a new black comedy crime thriller set in the city’s affluent West End.

In his debut novel, A Smart Address, award-winning journalist Allan Gill seeks to capture the beauty, history and haunted nature of his home city in a light-hearted murder mystery.

When 69-year-old spinster Arabella Pettygrew plunges from the roof of her apartment in Balmoral Square Mansions, there are three possibilities: a tragic accident, suicide – or murder. Cycling Detective Inspector Richard Strawberry and Constable Brenda Gunn are assigned to the case, but as their investigations unfold the mystery deepens.

Alan Gill has written a black comedy crime thriller set in the West End | supplied

Is there a connection between the pensioner’s death and undercover surveillance being conducted by police in the square’s private gardens? If Arabella is the victim of foul play, the list of suspects is long – including a gallimaufry of strange neighbours hiding dark secrets behind their twitching net curtains.

Meanwhile, the Seagull Slayer – a self-appointed crusader on a mission to rid the Capital of its “flying rats” – harbours a murderous hatred for Scotland’s first minister, complicating things further.

Now writing under the pseudonym A Gill-Gray, Allan worked for several years on national and regional newspapers, including the Yorkshire Post and the London Evening Standard. He has already earned notable accolades, National Feature Writer of the Year among them.

Allan said: “Born and raised in Edinburgh, I have always been aware of its humour and eccentricities and wanted to capture some of that in a light-hearted thriller.

“I also lived in a street full of characters very similar to the one described in the book. When I first arrived one of the friendlier neighbours told me there had been a drugs raid on an address in the street on a Friday afternoon, affording residents an exciting matinee performance over their preprandial sherries as various people, including a taxi driver, were handcuffed to the railings.”

A Smart Address by A Gill-Gray, published by the Book Guild, available from July 28 from Amazon and Edinburgh bookshops including Blackwell’s and Toppings; £9.99.