A new Edinburgh dog grooming salon which opened this week is looking to provide a relaxing luxury experience for man’s best friend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Groomingdales Dog Salon and Spa officially opened its doors on Tuesday, July 22, following an open day on Sunday to mark the new store’s arrival at 10a Bankhead Avenue.

The unit was formerly a bank branch before being taking over by a pizza chain, with the unit then split into two, with Groomingdales now occupying the former IT shop there, next door to Pappa Johns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trainee Bailey Wood (left) and owner Rachel Williamson outside Groomingdales Dog Salon and Spa situated at Bankhead Industrial Estate in Edinburgh. | National World

Owner Rachel Williamson, 26, is delighted to have now opened her first business venture, having spent seven years at Pets at Home in Corstorphine where she learned the dog grooming trade.

She said: “I’m very excited to now be open. We did a fit-out which took about three weeks. When we got the keys at the start of June this place was just a shell. But my family and friends have been great, helping with the work. It’s handy having a big family and knowing people in trades.

“I’m so pleased with how it looks now, what I had envisaged in my head has come to life perfectly, I love it.

“We opened properly on Tuesday and had an open day on Sunday, which a few people came along to. We’ve been really busy so far, which is great, we were fully booked on Tuesday. I’m very happy with how it has went so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m just so excited to have now opened my first business, having learned my trade at Pets at Home, where I did dog grooming for about four of my seven years there, and I was the salon manager by the end of my time there.

“Dog grooming is something I have always been interested in, I grew up grooming my dog Willow at home and always enjoyed it.

“I just want to do really well with this business and continue to be fully booked. And maybe in the future open another one and start a franchise.”

Groomingdales owner Rachel WIlliamson at the front desk of Edinburgh's newest dog grooming salon. | National World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently accompanied at Groomingdales my trainee Bailey Wood, Rachel added that she hopes to recruit more staff in the future.

And, revealing what’s on offer at Edinburgh’s newest dog grooming salon, Rachel said: “Customers can expect luxury here at Groomingdales, with pets receiving a luxurious experience. We’ve thought about the people as well, it’s not just about the pets, we like to look after the owners too, creating a lovely relaxing atmosphere here.

“It’s a relaxed experience for the dogs as well, we want them to feel comfortable here. They can go into our relaxation room, get haircuts, a good clean, all in a nice calming environment.

“The grooming products we use area all vegan, cruelty-free products and I feel we offer something different here. The dogs can enjoy a luxury spa experience, with our relaxation room, massages and a hydro bath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, we take time with each dog. We sat down and thought through how long a session should take, again creating a relaxed environment while the dogs enjoy a luxury experience. We want to make it calming for them.

“We don’t want to have it like a conveyor belt, we want to give each dog the best luxury experience possible.”

Groomingdales Dog Salon and Spa at 10a Bankehead Avenue is open Tuesday to Saturday, 8.30am-5.30pm. Call 07716 678975 to book an appointment.