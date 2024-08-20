New Edinburgh pizza joint planned to open in former record shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pizza chain is set to take a dive into the Edinburgh market by opening a branch in a former record shop.

London brand Pizza Pilgrims was founded in 2012 and expanded across England with 22 pizzerias.

Earlier this year, bosses announced plans to open an eatery in the Scottish capital in time for Christmas.

And they look to have got the ball rolling after submitting a planning application to transform a former record shop in the city.

Fopp Records on Rose Street | Google

Fopp Records shut its Rose Street premises last year as part of a move to a bigger store on Shandwick Place.

Plans came out later that year for a cocktail bar on the site - but they never came to fruition.

Under the latest proposals, diners would tuck into pizzas on the first and ground floors.

It is believed between 15 and 25 new jobs could be created by the restaurant.

Announcing expansion plans, co-owner Thom Elliot said earlier this year: ”From our very first pilgrimage to Italy in 2012, the team has constantly strived to raise the bar and retain our position as pizza pioneers, sourcing the very best ingredients, pushing boundaries and obsessing about the happiness of our teams and our customers.

“We have always strived to grow at the right pace, and we remain focused on building a sustainable business for the long-term which will continue to delight customers and support our teams for decades to come.

“This year will see four new openings, including our inaugural pizzerias in Scotland and Wales, as we continue to demonstrate that sustainable growth remains an output of running a great business, rather than our sole focus.

“We continue to love the journey and look forward to bringing our team’s legendary Neapolitan hospitality to our growing band of Pilgrims in new cities up and down the land.”