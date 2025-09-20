2 . Green data centre

Shelborn Drummond Ltd has submitted an application for planning permission in principle (PPP) to build a new Green Data Centre at South Gyle. The proposals for 1 Redheughs Avenue also include associated infrastructure, landscaping, servicing, car and cycle parking. Also part of the plans would be a new public park with sports facilities, and the formation of active travel routes. The plans are in support of a National Development Planning Permission in Principle application for the redevelopment of the existing vacant site to facilitate a Green Data Centre and new public park. The development would "constitute vital digital infrastructure and would facilitate and maximise the potential of the Digital Fibre Network", according to the applicant. Who also said: "A shortage of suitable data centre capacity is emerging as a significant constraint on the growth of AI, the broader digital economy, and wider economic development." The applicant also said that this proposed PPP would allow for a next-generation, ‘hyperscale’ Green Data Centre, based on modern cooling technology which uses less energy than on other traditional data centre typologies. And that it would be suitable for operation by major cloud providers and tech companies such as Google, Amazon or Microsoft. | Shelborn Drummond Ltd