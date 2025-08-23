Among this week’s new planning applications are plans for the refurbishment of an old railway station, signage at a proposed new retail unit and the replacement of lifts at a city centre library.
While, there are also separate plans to place solar panels on the roofs of two Edinburgh primary schools that have been submitted to the council this week.
1. Library lift replacements
Plans were submitted on August 8 for two platform lift replacements within the National Library of Scotland building at George IV Bridge. This would see new models installed that meet BS 8300 standards. The project scope includes the necessary modifications to the building to accommodate the new platform lifts, including alterations to the surrounding areas and the installation of new control systems. In the planning documents, the applicant said: "Overall, the design proposal for the platform lift replacement strives to compliment the historic, civic character of the space through the careful stripping back of peacemeal additions, and a subtle re-ordering of the fragmented floor plan to streamline the journey to the platform lifts, reinforcing the processional entrance experience of the original design intent." | National Library of Scotland Photo: Reiach and Hall Architects
2. Granton Station refurbishment
The City of Edinburgh Council has submitted two applications for permission to carry out refurbishment works at the recently re-opened former railway station, which is now a creative hub for artists. The plans include the refurbishment of the former railway platforms, with public artwork and sculptures located on the northern platform, at 1 Granton Station Square. The Granton Station Platforms adjoin the Granton Station Creative Works building and sit within the curtilage of Station Square, that has a tall stone wall as its backdrop. The building and surrounding public realm have been newly refurbished, but the platforms were not refurbished as part of these works. The proposals would transform the platforms into planters which accommodate soft landscape, planting, gravel and public artwork /sculptures. | HES Photo: HES
3. Solar panels on new school building
Plans have been submitted to place solar panels on the roof of replacement building for Victoria Primary School, which was opened in January 2022. The new school is located by the water in Newhaven and was designed by Holmes Miller Architects. The proposals were submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council's planning department on August 8 by Edinburgh Community Solar Co-op, which if approved would see the installation of a 190.65KWp Solar PV System on the new building's roof. | Google Maps
4. Hype
A planing application has been submitted for new signage at the former Hype nightclub at Fountain Park, which will now be turned into a new KFC restaurant. The fast food chicken chain applied on August 1 for permission to install a display of advertisements at the unit. If approved, there would be 14 signs, both illuminated and non-illuminated, including box signs, a hanging sign, a digital EGP and vinyl signs, at 130B Dundee Street Fountainbridge. These would be of various sizes (max height 1200mm, max width 2900mm, max projection from face of building 100mm) max height from ground 4300mm to underside of sign, with the signs fixed to rails to match existing surrounding units. | Google Maps