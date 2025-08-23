1 . Library lift replacements

Plans were submitted on August 8 for two platform lift replacements within the National Library of Scotland building at George IV Bridge. This would see new models installed that meet BS 8300 standards. The project scope includes the necessary modifications to the building to accommodate the new platform lifts, including alterations to the surrounding areas and the installation of new control systems. In the planning documents, the applicant said: "Overall, the design proposal for the platform lift replacement strives to compliment the historic, civic character of the space through the careful stripping back of peacemeal additions, and a subtle re-ordering of the fragmented floor plan to streamline the journey to the platform lifts, reinforcing the processional entrance experience of the original design intent." | National Library of Scotland Photo: Reiach and Hall Architects