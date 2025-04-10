Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New public toilets in three of Edinburgh’s popular parks will open this summer, with new facilities being built in The Meadows, Leith Links and Inverleith Park.

The new toilet facilities, which are free for the public to use, will include three family accessible cubicles, one accessible toilet, baby change facilities, and one Changing Places toilet.

Councillor Val Walker said: “The Edinburgh Public Toilets in Parks project is designed to provide long-term, sustainable public amenities” | NW

The new buildings will also provide a small storage area for tools and water to help park officers and Friends groups look after the greenspaces, in addition to an outdoor water fountain, bike racks and benches.

The first of three units is now in place at the Meadows, with a boardwalk structure installed to provide access while protecting tree roots. The next steps will be connecting the unit to electric, water and sewer utility networks. The toilets will be located at the intersection of South Middle Meadow Walk and Melville Drive providing easy access for park visitors, joggers and event-goers.

The installation of new public toilets across premier parks in Edinburgh is well underway, with the first unit delivered successfully to the Meadows last week | NW

Works at Inverleith Park is progressing with excavation for the concrete base currently in progress and construction at Leith Links is expected to begin next week. The Inverleith Park toilets will be located near the MILK Kiosk at the southern end of the park and the toilets at Leith Links will be situated near the northern boundary of the park close to the tennis courts.

Culture and Communities Convener Val Walker said: “The Edinburgh Public Toilets in Parks project is designed to provide long-term, sustainable public amenities that enhance inclusivity for all. Our goal is to create facilities that are welcoming, safe, and clean setting a new standard for public toilet development throughout the city. This includes the installation of Changing Places toilets for individuals with complex needs.

“The new public toilets will be free of charge, offering an accessible, convenient, and inclusive option for all park visitors.”