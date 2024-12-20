New Edinburgh smash burger restaurant Chilo’s to open this weekend on Clerk Street
The Glasgow-based company has four restaurants across the country including in Stirling and Glasgow’s West End. Owners have now confirmed their latest venue will open on Sunday, December 22 at 30-32 Clerk Street in Newington.
The company website states Chilo’s is on a mission ‘to become one of the leading casual dining brands in the UK and expand internationally.’
It adds: “We believe our menu will make us the number-one choice for any burger-obsessed diner.
“We only use grass-fed and free-range certified Prime Aged Aberdeen Angus Beef for our premium smashed Burgers. And our fresh chicken is marinated for 24 hours in our marinade then steam-cooked and flame-grilled to order in your chosen flavour.”
Chilo’s offers a range of burgers from their BBQ Ranch Burger, veggie burgers and its King Kong Burger which has 255g Aberdeen Angus patty. Other mains include a selection of wraps, nachos and rice boxes with sides including loaded fries and chicken strips and wings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.