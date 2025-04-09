Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Edinburgh streets will see fixed speed cameras operating around the clock in a bid to improve road safety.

From Monday, 14 April, two fixed speed Gatso cameras will commence enforcement on Murrayburn Road and Liberton Gardens, Edinburgh. The camera on Murrayburn Road will enforce eastbound traffic while on Liberton Gardens, southbound traffic will be monitored.

The fixed cameras will replace the mobile enforcement that had been in place in each of the locations. Safety camera vans had been posted to the streets with trained members of Police Scotland staff operating detection equipment.

With speed surveys finding that a significant number of motorists were travelling above the 30mph speed limit, and a disproportionate number of offences were occurring out with hours of mobile enforcement, Police Scotland felt the locations would benefit from a trial of fixed camera technology.

According to police, the Liberton Gardens area saw an average of three offences per hour when mobile enforcement was not in place. It is hoped that the fixed cameras will be act as a permanent deterrent, making the roads safer and and improve speed limit compliance.

Michael Grant, East Safety Camera Unit Manager said: “Despite mobile camera enforcement at both locations, speed surveys found that 45% of vehicles on Murrayburn Road and 34% of vehicles on Liberton Gardens were travelling above the 30mph speed limit.

“The East Safety Camera Unit also found that on Liberton Gardens, there was an average of 3 offences per hour out with hours of mobile enforcement. Fixed cameras are operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, therefore will be a permanent deterrent, improving speed limit compliance and making these roads safer for all road users.”