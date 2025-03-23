Tenants facing eviction from Ministry of Defence houses near Edinburgh's Dreghorn barracks could be able to stay in their homes long-term.

Edinburgh South West Labour MP Scott Arthur says the city council is in talks with the MoD about buying 38 properties, including 19 where there are sitting tenants, who would be allowed to remain.

The council has previously bought 40 empty homes on the estate to help tackle the city's housing emergency.

Edinburgh South West Labour MP Scott Arthur at the Dreghorn estate.

Dr Arthur hosted a meeting with tenants and councillors earlier this week and welcomed the apparent progress towards resolving the situation.

The Evening News told last month how ex-serviceman John Collins, 55, and his family faced being forced to leave the house they first moved into 21 years ago, when he was still in the Army, and have rented from the MoD since he left in 2019.

Mr Collins, who was a soldier for 27 years, said they had been told they could stay there for the rest of their lives and had invested money in it.

But the MoD, through its estate arm the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), wrote to the tenants before Christmas, saying the houses had been deemed surplus to requirements and they would have to move out in summer 2025.

Housing campaign group Living Rent called on the council to review its “tenanted acquisition” policy so it could take over the MoD homes with the tenants still living in them.

Dr Arthur said at this week's meeting, the councillors who atnded - which included housing convener Lezley Marion Cameron and finance convener Mandy Watt - had confirmed the council was in negotiation with the MoD about the potential purchase of 38 properties, 19 of which have sitting private tenants.

He said they also confirmed they would be prepared to purchase the properties with sitting tenants and that they would not require all the properties to be empty at the time of sale. But any purchase was subject to the council agreeing appropriate terms with the MoD.

Dr Arthur said: “I’m pleased that the council and the MoD are now working together on this matter. I’ll continue to support Dreghorn residents with the aim of ensuring none become homeless.”

He said he had previously met Minister for Veterans and People, Alistair Carns, to discuss the concerns about the Dreghorn estate and the DIO had since told the council it would be prepared to sell the properties with sitting tenants.

The MoD said it was in dialogue with Edinburgh council, but no decisions had been made. It confirmed all 19 households of civilian tenants were in properties subject to the negotiations with the council.

And a spokesman said: “These properties are no longer required for Defence use, and as such were sub-let as a temporary measure. Sub-lets are always offered on a short-term basis only and cannot be considered as an alternate source of social housing.”