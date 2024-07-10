New Irish pub in Edinburgh city centre planned to host live sport and music
Bar Soba, an Asian Street food outlet located at 104 Hanover Street, closed down last year.
But a new planning bid shows a new venue named The Boston Bar is set to take its place with live music and sport on offer.
Encore Bars, which owned the closed-down Frederick Street nightspot Bourbon, has submitted a bid to change the premises’ signage.
It is understood the building has been refurbished in preparation for its re-opening as an Irish bar.
Bar Soba traded in the Capital for 11 years before suddenly shutting its doors in May 2023. The Glasgow-based chain remains active in its city of origin.
