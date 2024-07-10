New Irish pub in Edinburgh city centre planned to host live sport and music

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 10th Jul 2024, 14:47 BST
A new Irish pub is set to open on a street in Edinburgh city centre.

Bar Soba, an Asian Street food outlet located at 104 Hanover Street, closed down last year.

But a new planning bid shows a new venue named The Boston Bar is set to take its place with live music and sport on offer.

Encore Bars, which owned the closed-down Frederick Street nightspot Bourbon, has submitted a bid to change the premises’ signage.

It is understood the building has been refurbished in preparation for its re-opening as an Irish bar.

Bar Soba traded in the Capital for 11 years before suddenly shutting its doors in May 2023. The Glasgow-based chain remains active in its city of origin.

