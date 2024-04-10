New outdoor cafe planned at Edinburgh tourist hotspot after shisha bid withdrawn
Proposals for a gazebo-covered coffee stop at Makars’ Court have been sent to the city council, with developers claiming it will improve the popular space. A similar application which included an area for shisha smoking was made in January but later withdrawn.
The court is located next to The Writers’ Museum and has quotes from Scotland’s most esteemed writers etched on its flagstones. It is often a starting place for walking tours of the Old Town.
According to planning documents, the cafe would serve tea, coffee, cakes and pastries with opening hours of 8.30am to 8pm.
Waste would be stored indoors, with Bennett Developments and Consulting claiming this would help to remedy the ‘unsightly mess of overflowing bins’ which currently blights the court.
In a statement, the agents said: “The proposed change to this existing property will introduce a new feature into Makars’ Court which will offer a further attraction to tourists and residents alike who enjoy this appealing court.
“The fact that many architectural/historic tours of the old town start or/end in this court speaks volumes for this space and the opportunity to enjoy refreshments and foodstuffs while absorbing the heritage will contribute to the enjoyment of the space.
“The proposed café will have no impact on the street elevation which will continue to present as a retail unit, so the character of the street will remain unaltered.”
