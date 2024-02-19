New research finds most Scots unaware of after-death ‘probate’ process

The research, which questioned members of the Scottish public on their experience and understanding of dealing with the administrative side of someone’s death, also revealed 82 per cent have no idea as to how long the process takes, with 86 per cent unsure as to how much it costs. When questioned on who or where individuals would seek help when dealing with the admin and/or financial side of a family member’s death, 65 per cent confirmed they would consult a solicitor and 11 per cent said they would look for support online. Other key findings include: - Over 90 per cent of respondents underestimated the cost of hiring a solicitor for probate, by thousands of pounds on average – 55 per cent thought it would cost less than £1000. - 39 per cent of respondents incorrectly believed all property and/or financial assets are automatically inherited by the people entitled to inherit them. - 52 per cent of respondents didn’t think any planning had been done to deal with the finances of a family member they will be responsible for dealing with after they die. Mike Davis, founder and director of My Probate Partner, said: "The administrative process when someone dies often comes as a very unwelcome surprise if the person responsible hasn’t dealt with it before, meaning they usually turn to a solicitor.