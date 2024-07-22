New Sainsbury's Local planned in Edinburgh city centre amid St Andrew's Square hotel plan
A unit at 18-19 Princes Street, which was most recently a Lothian Buses Travelshop and has also been a Holland & Barrett, will host a convenience store.
Across the road at Waverley Steps, Sainsbury’s has another branch under its ‘Local’ arm of scaled-back supermarkets.
Planning documents show the chain has applied for permission to construct signage advertising ‘coffees to go’, a bakery and ‘chilled beer’ at the store.
It comes as another Sainsbury’s Local at St Andrew’s Square is rumoured to be closing amid plans for a hotel on its premises.
Outlining proposals for the new shop’s signage, planning agents Alder King said it would not have a negative effect on the listed building’s heritage.
They wrote: “Overall, the impact of the proposed development will have a neutral impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area and world heritage site as it facilitates the occupation of the vacant retail unit as a Sainsbury’s Local.
“There will be no material impact on the host-listed buildings since the changes relate only to modern additions to the building on the ground floor which is noted as being a non-original feature.”
