Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Sainsbury’s Local is planned for Edinburgh city centre - just a few paces away from another of the supermarket giant’s shops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A unit at 18-19 Princes Street, which was most recently a Lothian Buses Travelshop and has also been a Holland & Barrett, will host a convenience store.

Across the road at Waverley Steps, Sainsbury’s has another branch under its ‘Local’ arm of scaled-back supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

Planning documents show the chain has applied for permission to construct signage advertising ‘coffees to go’, a bakery and ‘chilled beer’ at the store.

It comes as another Sainsbury’s Local at St Andrew’s Square is rumoured to be closing amid plans for a hotel on its premises.

Outlining proposals for the new shop’s signage, planning agents Alder King said it would not have a negative effect on the listed building’s heritage.

They wrote: “Overall, the impact of the proposed development will have a neutral impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area and world heritage site as it facilitates the occupation of the vacant retail unit as a Sainsbury’s Local.

“There will be no material impact on the host-listed buildings since the changes relate only to modern additions to the building on the ground floor which is noted as being a non-original feature.”