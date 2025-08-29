Screwfix has opened a new city centre store in Edinburgh - the eighth shop in the capital from the trades supply retailer.

Located at 109 George Street, the ultra-compact ‘city format’ shop offers a wide range of products from power tools, DIY essentials and trade supplies via a click and collect service with more catalogue items available online for next day collection.

The company said Screwfix City stores are based in high footfall areas ‘to better meet the needs of the local tradespeople.’ The City stores also operate a Screwfix Sprint service that provides speedy delivers to sites and homes in as little as 20 minutes. And to celebrate the launch of the new shop, there will be a 20 per cent sale off all products between Monday, September 1 to Thursday, September 4.

The new Screwfix store at 109 George Street in Edinburgh will offer 20 per cent off all items between September 1 and 4 | Screwfix

Clare Tasker, branch manager, said: “We chose to open a new City store in Edinburgh to better meet the needs of the local tradespeople and help them get their job done quickly, affordably and right first time.

“Our celebration period runs from Monday 1st to Thursday 4th September and customers will benefit from 20 per cent off everything. We are looking forward to welcoming and helping more tradespeople and serious DIYers over the coming months.”

Earlier in the year, Screwfix announced their plans to open up 35 new stores across the UK and Ireland by the end of January 2026, creating more than 400 jobs in local communities. The new branch in George Street has created 10 new jobs.