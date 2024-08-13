New souvenir shop on Edinburgh's Princes Street to replace former phone store
Cool Britannia Retail Ltd has submitted plans for new signage at an empty retail unit on the Capital’s main thoroughfare.
The building was formerly occupied by O2 before the phone retailer closed down its branch there.
More recently, it was a Holland & Barrett outlet.
Sketches of the signage suggest Loch & Moor will be the name of the shop - although it will be located next door to another of the firm’s brands, namely Great Scot.
An advert posted after the health retailer vacated the property described it as a ‘well configured retail unit arranged over the ground floor only with a modern shop frontage’.
