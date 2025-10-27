New state-of-the-art crematorium opens in East Lothian

Scotland’s newest crematorium has officially opened on the outskirts of Musselburgh.

The privately-run East Lothian Crematorium & Memorial Gardens has a chapel with seating for up to 112 people and additional standing space provided by the entrance lobby and the chapel’s canopy.

It also boasts state-of-the-art technology which the operators say allows uniquely personalised funeral services, with projections onto the full wall at the front of the chapel with accompanying soundscapes and lighting.

Details of the service will be displayed on the chapel’s welcome screens and the waiting room has been fitted with a digital photo gallery to show loved ones’ images.

East Lothian Crematorium & Memorial Gardens is part of Westerleigh Group, one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 42 sites in England, Scotland and Wales.

Manager David Lees said: “Now that we are open, we are able to start supporting local families with the exceptional care and standards of service that Westerleigh Group is well-known for.

“We’re particularly pleased to be the first crematorium in Scotland to have this incredible technology which takes the funeral experience to a whole new level.“

The crematorium, on Old Craighall Road, also has technology which the operators say makes it one of the most environmentally-friendly facilities of its kind in the country.

A zonal heating system and the use of low-energy lighting will help reduce the crematorium’s dependency on external sources of energy.

There are 106 parking spaces, an overflow car park, six accessible parking spaces and electric car-charging facilities.