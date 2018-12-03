New village with up to 1500 homes planned between Dalmahoy and Ratho

A brand new stand-alone village with over a thousand homes is being planned for a site between Dalmahoy and Ratho.

Investors Inverdunning and planning consultant Clarendon aim to bring forward a masterplan for between 1200 and 1500 new homes plus local facilities at Hatton Village, on the A71 between Dalmahoy and Ratho.

SESplan 2, the strategic plan for south east Scotland, has recently outlined targets for 50,000 new homes in Edinburgh by 2030 requiring Edinburgh council to identify new areas to meet the growing demand.

The proposed Hatton Village site is currently green belt land.

But Clarendon’s associate director David Howel said the council’s task of identifying suitable areas for growth will have to include green belt land if they are to meet the strategic housing requirements to 2030.

“I genuinely believe Edinburgh needs to look at new villages as opposed to continued expansion of already under pressure suburbs,” explained Mr Howel.

“Edinburgh desperately needs new housing across the whole age spectrum.

“Hatton Village can provide an option for a new community catering for all ages from starter homes for rent, family housing for sale to older peoples housing for rent and sale, in an attractive village environment close to the city’s main employment and transport hubs.”

The ambitious long-term proposal seeks to create a self standing village and a new community complete with a public park plus additional “pocket parks”, play space and woodland.

A new primary school, if required by Edinburgh Council, would also be built alongside a village centre hub including flexible space for health and leisure, offices and local shops.

The development will have 25 per cent allocation – 300-375 – of affordable homes.

Timescales have been set for the ground to be broken on site by 2021 which developers say includes three years to promote via the Local Development Plan and the planning application process.

A complete Hatton Village would take eight to ten years with around 100-150 house completions expected per year and the village infrastructure and transport links built as part of earlier phases.

The site is located on the A71 route west of Edinburgh with Ratho, the M8/M9 motorway network and Edinburgh Airport to the north. Heriot-Watt University’s Riccarton Campus, Edinburgh Park and RBS at Gogarburn lie to the east with Livingston to the west.

Clarendon is also currently involved with proposals on behalf of landowners and developers in Gavieside, Livingston with plans to build 2,500 new homes, 150 in Mayfield and for 50 new homes in Balerno.

