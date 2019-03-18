New York International Beer Competition crowns Innis & Gunn ‘Scottish Brewery of the Year’

Edinburgh-based brewing company Innis & Gunn was awarded a total of four medals from the judging panel at the New York International Beer Competition.

Innis & Gunn was founded in 2003 and has since become one of the UK’s most successful international brewers, being sold in 35 countries worldwide.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, the Founder and Master Brewer of craft beer firm Innis & Gunn.

In wake of increasing domestic and international demand for its leading brand Innis & Gunn Craft Lager, the company has recently announced plans to build a large scale brewery in Edinburgh.

The New York International Beer Competition is famously highly competitive and, in its eighth year, received more than 600 submissions of beers from over 14 different countries.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, Innis & Gunn Founder and Master Brewer, said: “This is absolutely fantastic news from New York where the standard of competition in these awards is incredibly high.

“Our team give 100% commitment to making amazing beers for people all over the world to enjoy, and we are very proud to receive recognition from the industry.”

Innis & Gunn has a strong track record in this competition, having previously received the accolade of ‘Scottish Brewery of the Year’ and awarded gold and silver medals in 2017.

The individual product awards included a Gold medal for its Bourbon Barrel Porter, and Silver medals for rum barrel beer, Blood Red Sky, and limited edition release Kindred Spirits, an Irish Whiskey Stout aged with Tullamore D.E.W. barrels.

Other recent wins for Innis & Gunn include Gold at the prestigious Monde Awards and Scottish Beer Awards.

