Planning applications for new signage and internal alterations at a Princes Street shop unit have been approved, ahead of a new footwear store opening there.

The proposed new Skechers store at 88 Princes Street will replace the now closed Skechers store which was situated just a few doors down on Edinburgh’s main shopping street at number 79.

Skechers UK applied earlier this year to the council’s planning department for permission to add new signage at 88 Princes Street, as well as carry out internal alterations to the store.

The new Skechers store opening soon at 85 Princes Street, Edinburgh. | National World

The proposals included new fascia and projecting signs, a full fit-out of the ground and basement levels, and replacement shopfront windows and doors.

Approving the plans on August 28, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest. The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

The former Skechers store at 79 Princes Street was recently closed ahead of the new store opening. | National World

No material changes are planned to the underlying structure of the unit, which was previously occupied by Castle Gifts, and Kingdom of Sweets beforehand.

In the planning documents, Skechers agent, Neil Braithwaite Architect Ltd, said: “The alterations intend to preserve the character of the streetscape while enhancing the internal design to meet current building regulations. The proposals acknowledge the historical significance of the façade with its first floor walkway.

“The overall design approach respects and preserves the historic character of the building, while improving accessibility and safety. The new shopfront works will be a welcome improvement to the unit and will help continue the vibrant retail aesthetics of Princes Street.”

The boarded up new store currently has signage directing customers to it's Edinburgh store at Fort Kinnaird Park. | National World

The empty shop unit’s front fascade currently tells customers the new Skechers will open soon, while directing them to its other Edinburgh store at Fort Kinnaird in the meantime.

The two planning applications for the new Skechers store at 88 Princes Street received no notes of support or objections on the council's online planning portal.