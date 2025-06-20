News presenter Clive Myrie to appear in Festival of Politics at Scottish Parliament

Clive Myrie will appear at this year's Festival of Politics at the Scottish Parliament | screenshot

BBC foreign correspondent and news presenter Clive Myrie is to appear at this year’s Festival of Politics at the Scottish Parliament.

The award-winning journalist, who has reported from conflict zones, including Ukraine and Iraq, as well as hosting Mastermind and a series of travel programmes, will be interviewed about his 30-year broadcasting career by parliament deputy presiding officer Liam McArthur.

Also appearing at the Festival of Politics is Oxford professor Danny Dorling, described as the UK’s best known social geographer. He will will explore the impact of politics on the UK’s housing, education, poverty and inequality levels, and will offer robust solutions on how to address these challenges of the age.

The three-day Festival, based at the Holyrood parliament building, has more than 30 events between Wednesday 20 and Friday 22 August 2025.

The programme features leading experts from the worlds of politics, the arts, business, the media and the third sector. And the sessions will focus on some of the big issues facing Scotland, the UK and the world such as the use of AI, peace in the Middle East, how to tackle misogyny and the use of technology.

Presiding officer Alison Johnstone said: “This year’s Festival promises lively debates, thought-provoking panels and inspiring voices tackling some of the most pressing social, political and environmental issues of our time.”

There is also a free programme of entertainment, exhibitions and even a robot in the Festival Café Bar.

Tickets can be booked now on our website: www.festivalofpolitics.scot

Most events will be available to view on our YouTube channel after the Festival has finished for those unable to attend in-person.