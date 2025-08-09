Health bosses say they hope to relocate all services from Edinburgh's Liberton Hospital by the end of the year, paving the way for nearly 400 new homes to be built on the site.

The city council bought the 6.5 acre site at the junction of Lasswade Road and Ellen's Glen Road from NHS Lothian for £14.8 million in March 2023. At that time, the NHS was due to move out by March 2025, but that was later postponed until August 2025.

However, the hospital, which has been a centre for geriatric medicine, is still in use and now NHS Lothian says it aims to complete the move by the end of 2025.

NHS Lothian aims to relocate all services from Liberton Hospital by the end of the year. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Johnston Press

Jim Crombie, deputy chief executive, NHS Lothian, said: “Plans for the future of outpatient and inpatient services provided at Liberton Hospital are currently being finalised, following the sale of the site in March 2023, with an aim to relocate by the end of the year. Work is ongoing and updates will be provided in due course.”

Despite the delay, the council said in an update last month: "The NHS remaining on site is not currently impacting progress with the project."

The council said it was in the process of procuring a development partner, adding that this would include some community involvement.

And it hopes to start construction on site by the end of 2026.

The development is due to see 388 new homes, around half of them classed as affordable. Some of these homes will be designed to accommodate older residents or individuals with accessibility needs, providing specialist support.

The hospital's 1960s buildings are expected to be demolished as part of the redevelopment of the site, while the older original buildings will be converted.

The new homes will be built to net zero carbon standard and will have zero emissions heating systems