NHS Lothian urges parents to help beat flu with a wee scoosh this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NHS Lothian is urging parents and carers to protect their child against flu this winter – by signing up for a “wee scoosh”.

The flu vaccine, which is offered to all children aged two to five-years-old not yet in school and children aged six months to two-years-old with a condition that puts them at increased risk of flu, offers vital protection against the illness within 10 to 14 days.

The “wee scoosh” is a simple but effective protection against the virus and its potential to spread to vulnerable children and adults - including those likely to become seriously ill with the flu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pat Wynne, Nurse Director for Primary and Community Care, who oversees the delivery of the winter vaccines programme in Lothian, said it was crucial to be vaccinated every year.

He added: “The flu virus changes every year, that’s why it’s important to get an annual vaccination so that your child has the most up to date protection.

“Getting your child vaccinated against flu can also protect them from other infections with bacteria that can follow flu and prevent them from getting sick and missing out on nursery, school or other activities.

“Please look out for your child’s appointment letter by post or a consent form in their school bag. Be sure to complete and return the consent form to their school to ensure they get the vital protection this year’s flu vaccine offers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home-educated young people and young people not attending mainstream education are also eligible.

Children aged two to five are being offered vaccination from the start of the programme to ensure they receive the earliest protection and prevent the virus spreading.

Secondary pupils can self-consent but are encouraged to speak to a parent or carer first. All primary and secondary school pupils with consent to be given the flu vaccine nasal spray will receive this at school starting in early September through to December 2024.