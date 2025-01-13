Nicola Sturgeon announces she and Peter Murrell are to divorce

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell are to divorce.

Ms Sturgeon posted on Instagram that they had been separated for some time and had "decided to end our marriage".

The couple have been together since 2003 and were married in 2010. But they have been at the centre of a police investigation into SNP finances and last year Mr Murrell, who was chief executive of the party, was charged by police in connection with alleged embezzlement.

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ms Sturgeon, who succeeded Alex Salmond as First Minister in 2014 and resigned in February 2023, said in her post: "With a heavy heart I am confirming that Peter and I have decided to end our marriage.

"To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.

"It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will. We will be making no further comment."

The investigation into SNP finances, Operation Branchform, was launched in 2021 following claims that money raised to campaign for independence in a second referendum had been improperly spent on other activities. But Police Sotland lter said the scope of the probe had widened.

In March 2023 , Mr Murrell announced he was quitting as SNP chief executive with immediate effect, after 24 years in the job, amid a row linked to falling membership.

The following month police officers searched the couple's home, in the outskirts of Glasgow, even pitching a blue forensic tent in front of the house. Mr Murrell was arrested, questioned and released at that time - but eventually charged in April 2024 in connection with alleged embezzlement of SNP funds.

Ms Sturgeon was arrested and questioned by police in June 2023, but was released without charge. Former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie, SNP MSP fo Midlothian North & Musselburgh, was also arrested, questioned and released.

Speaking after being released by police in June 2023 , Ms Sturgeon insisted "beyond doubt" she was "innocent of any wrongdoing".

In December, Ms Sturgeon said she knew "nothing more" about the investigation than she did when arrested.