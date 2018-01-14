Nicola Sturgeon to decide on indyref2 by the end of 2018

Nicola Sturgeon has revealed she will make a decision towards the end of this year whether or not to push forward with a second Scottish independence referendum.

Scotland’s First Minister says he will make her judgement based on the details of the Brexit deal between Britain and the EU when the situation becomes clearer in the autumn.

Sturgeon previously scaled back plans over ‘indyref2’ after the SNP lost 21 MPs at the general election in June of last year.

The SNP has been accused by Westminster of deliberately trying to undermine the Brexit vote. A report on the impact of leaving the European Union is due to be released by the Scottish Government.

Speaking to Andrew Marr on his BBC programme, Sturgeon explained her projected ‘indyref2’ timetable.

She said: “At that point, what I’ve said is that we will look at that and determine at that stage if Scotland should then have the right to choose between whatever that new relationship with the UK is going to be or choosing to be an independent country.”

Asked if it would be between October and before the start of 2019 2018, Ms Sturgeon answered: “That’s when I will be able to look at that and make a judgement about what the next appropriate steps are for Scotland, and I will then report that to the Scottish Parliament and to the people of Scotland.”

