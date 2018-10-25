Nicola Sturgeon understands ‘deep disquiet’ over Morningside gun shop plans

PLANS to open a gun shop just yards from an Edinburgh primary school were raised at First Minister’s Questions today.

Edinburgh Southern Labour MSP Daniel Johnson told Nicola Sturgeon neither the police nor the council could take any action over the imminent opening of Edinburgh Rifles and Sporting Goods on Comiston Road, just 400ft from South Morningside Primary.

And he asked her whether she believed a gun shop was “just another shop”, whether it was right to have one next to a primary school and whether regulations should cover not only who was allowed to operate such businesses but where they were allowed to operate.

Ms Sturgeon said she did not know details of the shop. But she said: “In general terms I would agree that’s not something I would feel instinctively comfortable with so I can understand his concerns.

“I also agree with him that we shouldn’t see gun shops as just the same as all other shops, for very obvious reasons.”

She said most firearms legislation was reserved to Westminster.

But she added: “I am more than happy to look into the particular case Daniel Johnson is raising and come back to him if I think there is any more action the Scottish Government or any of our agencies should be taking.

“I absolutely understand the reasons for what he has described today causing deep disquiet and I’m sure many people will too.”

The Evening News reported yesterday how Ed Bewsher, owner of Edinburgh Rifles and Sporting Goods, had been trading online since May last year and said his business had grown so much he now needed a physical presence.

He said: “Every customer I have is vetted from the police and their doctor. The security required is extremely high. This is a legal, legitimate business and sport with shooting ranges all across Edinburgh.”

