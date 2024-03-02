The annual guide to the 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK, compiled by The Times and Sunday Times, features nine Scottish hotels in its 2024 edition.

Two of them are in Edinburgh, but the others range from a popular seaside inn to a remote 18th century castle. The prices for accommodation vary too.

This years top award across the whole of the UK goes to the Gleneagles spa and golf resort in Perthshire, which celebrates its centenary in a few months' tie.

Scroll through these pictures to find out more about Scotland's top hotels.

1 . Gleneagles spa and golf resort, Perthshire The Hotel of the Year award goes to the famous 232-bedroom Gleneagles hotel in Perthshire which celebrates its centenary in June. Bed and breakfast starts at £350 a night for a double room.

2 . Cromlix Hotel, near Dunblane. Tennis star Andy Murray bought this 15-bedroom country house hotel in 2013 - thats his mother Judy wielding a racket outside. His wife Kim Sears has recently been redesigning the place. Bed and breakfast with a double room costs from £310 per night.

3 . Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar This renoveated Vistorian coaching inn surprisingly boasts more than 16,000 modern artworks in a "Victoriana" setting. Double rooms start a £434 per night for bed and breakfast.

4 . Ship Inn, Elie Famous as the home of the only cricket team in the world to play all its home games on the beach, the Ship Inn comprises two knocked-together 1700s fisherman's houses and serves "above-average pub grub" and is a good base for exploring the East Neuk of Fife. Double rooms for B&B are from £100.