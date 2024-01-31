Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine nuns have appeared in court on petition accused of a series of charges involving the historical physical and sexual abuse of children.

All the women appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday where they all made no plea and the cases against them were continued for further examination.

The nuns, who are believed to be members of the Sisters of Nazareth, were all granted bail by Sheriff Matthew Auchincloss and no date has yet been set down for future appearances. Four of the nuns appeared in the dock at the capital court dressed in full habit.

Mary Broderick, 81, from Glasgow, faced 19 charges of cruel and unnatural treatment, two offences of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour and one allegation of indecent assault.

Marie Docherty, 82, from Glasgow, is alleged to have committed 34 offences of cruel and unnatural treatment and faced five charges of assault.

Dorothy Kane, 66, from Midlothian, faced three charges of cruel and unnatural treatment and two offences of assault.

Eileen McElhinney, 76, from Bishopbriggs, is alleged to have committed five offences of cruel and unnatural treatment and one of assault.

Margaret McLafferty, 65, from Fife, faced five charges of cruel and unnatural treatment.

Kathleen McLean, 75, from Glasgow, is alleged to have committed two offences of assault, two of cruel and unnatural treatment and two offences of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour.

Kathleen McMahon, 85, from Glasgow, faced 11 allegations of cruel and unnatural treatment and five charges of assault.

Carol Buirds, 73, from Tyne and Wear, faced six charges of cruel and unnatural treatment and six offences of assault.