Noel Gallagher to bring High Flying Birds to Edinburgh Castle

Noel Gallagher and his band the High Flying Birds are to return to Edinburgh Castle this July to complete the 2018 Castle Concerts season.

The singer/songwriter, who dominated the charts throughout the Nineties and Noughties with brother Liam and Oasis, is returning to the Castle Esplanade for the first time in six years.

Mark Mackie, director of Castle Concert, which is promoting the gig, said: “We are delighted to be adding Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds as our fourth concert at Edinburgh Castle for 2018, they last sold out the Castle in July 2012.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, who formed in 2010, will play the world-renowned venue on July 19, with tickets going on sale this Friday, 23 February, at 9am.

Nick Finnigan, executive manager of Edinburgh Castle, added: “We’re delighted to announce that we will be welcoming rock royalty to Edinburgh Castle as part of our Castle Concerts programme later this summer.

Noel Gallagher will return to Edinburgh this summer, Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

“It’s sure to be a special evening set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most iconic castles.”

The keenly anticipated gig is expected to see the band highlighting tracks from their third album Who Built The Moon?, the follow-up to the platinum-selling 2015 release Chasing Yesterday.

l Tickets for the gig will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk