Emergency services rushed to an ongoing incident on North Bridge during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews closed down a busy Edinburgh street after a construction cabin shot up in flames on Tuesday morning (7 October). It was closed off at both ends to pedestrians and motorists at around 8am. The road was re-opened at around 9am.

No casualties were reported following the blaze at the works on North Bridge in Edinburgh city centre and the site has now been deemed safe by the fire service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site has gone more than 1000 days without a reportable workplace incident according to signage on site.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.44am on Tuesday, 7 October, to reports of a fire on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a high-reach vehicle to the scene, where firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a construction cabin.

“There were no reported casualties and crews left the scene at approximately 9am after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work has been ongoing since 2018. | John Devlin

Lothian Buses services were also affected by the closure, with services including the 3, 29, 30, 31, 33, 37, X29, X31, X33 and X37 diverted.

Lothian Buses said: “Due to a road closure services are unable to serve North Bridge. Services are instead diverted via Princes Street, South St David Street, George Street, The Mound and Chambers Street in both directions.”

Buses and traffic now appear to be operating as normal around the scene.

North Bridge has been undergoing an £86 million renovation since 2018. Inspections between 2014 and 2017 found a variety of defects that needed attention on the bridge, which had not undergone major refurbishment works since 1933.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work on the Victorian bridge, constructed over the period 1894-97 by Sir William Arrol, is expected to be completed by spring 2026 with full completion in summer 2026. The work saw a significant delay during COVID.