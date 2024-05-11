People across Edinburgh were dazzled by the spectacular sight of the Northern Lights in the city’s skies last night.
The visibility of aurora borealis sparked a frenzy of excitement after a rare storm unleashed the phenomenon across large parts of the UK.
Scotland’s Capital was no different, with photographers and sky watchers rushing to catch a glimpse.
Evening News readers certainly made the most of the occasion, judging by the number of stunning images shared with us.
Here are some of the best photos of the Northern Lights sent in by all of you.
