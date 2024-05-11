People across Edinburgh were dazzled by the spectacular sight of the Northern Lights in the city’s skies last night.

The visibility of aurora borealis sparked a frenzy of excitement after a rare storm unleashed the phenomenon across large parts of the UK.

Scotland’s Capital was no different, with photographers and sky watchers rushing to catch a glimpse.

Evening News readers certainly made the most of the occasion, judging by the number of stunning images shared with us.