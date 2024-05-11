Northern Lights Edinburgh: Readers share stunning pictures of aurora borealis over Capital

By Jamie Saunderson
Published 11th May 2024, 12:44 BST

The visibility of aurora borealis sparked a frenzy of excitement after a rare storm unleashed the phenomenon across large parts of the UK.

People across Edinburgh were dazzled by the spectacular sight of the Northern Lights in the city’s skies last night.

Scotland’s Capital was no different, with photographers and sky watchers rushing to catch a glimpse.

Evening News readers certainly made the most of the occasion, judging by the number of stunning images shared with us.

Here are some of the best photos of the Northern Lights sent in by all of you.

1. Shared by Chelsea Diamond

2. Shared by Facebook user Arctic Fox

3. Shared by Chelsea Diamond

4. Taken by Mindo Jook

