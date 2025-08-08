I travelled from Norway to see Oasis at Murrayfield I think they're better than ever

Oasis superfans from around the world have descended on Edinburgh ahead of the first of their three night run at Murrayfield.

Fans have travelled from right across the globe to see the Britpop legends take to the Edinburgh stage for the first time in 16 years.

One of those fans to make the journey is Joachim from Stavanger in Norway.

He said: “We came yesterday and I’m staying until Sunday. We’re going to Glasgow tomorrow to see a bit of Scotland.”

Although it was a typically Scottish response when asked what he was hoping to see while in Scotland - “pints.”

He’ll be catching the band for the second time on this tour, having made his way to Wembley for the band’s show on Sunday. And he’ll have Edinburgh’s Oasis fans anticipation building after he told us the band were better than ever.

He said: “I saw them at Wembley on Sunday, it was magnificent. Best concert ever. I think they’re even better than they were the first time around. I saw them at Wembley in 2000, so this is the 25th anniversary.”

He was one of thousands that had made their way down to the stadium early ahead of the gig.

He said: “We were trying to get into the first 4,000, get a wristband and then get out again but that wasn’t possible, so we don’t know what to do. We’ll go get a pint somewhere.”

Fellow Scandinavians, Sammo and Ena boarded a 6am flight from Denmark for the gig and were at Murrayfield early in the hopes of getting to the front of the stage - It’ll be their first time seeing them live.

Sammo said: “It’s our one chance to see them live. It’s not too busy.”

For Sammo as a musician himself, Oasis are a band that is all about having fun.

He said: “I play guitar, so they are the most fun band to play and sing on your bed.”

Whilst some have travelled the continent to see the band live, perhaps the longest route in terms of time to Murrayfield is Alistair McDonald. He has arrived from Benbecula in the Western Isles.

He said: “We left at four in the morning yesterday morning. I came through Mallaig and drove. We’re living in Glasgow, so it was a long day yesterday.”

Alistair last saw the band at Hampden and said that Oasis bring back fond memories of his teenage years. He was also down early to have a look around before heading back into town for a drink, before returning to Murrayfield for the big event.