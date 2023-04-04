News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
17 minutes ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
57 minutes ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
1 hour ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
2 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
2 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog

NSandi Premium Bonds April draw: What are the winning bond numbers in Edinburgh and how to enter

NSandi Premium Bonds April winners in Edinburgh have been announced.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:08 BST- 2 min read

National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for April, and a few Edinburgh residents are in for some good fortune. Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. There were a number of winners from Edinburgh this month with prize amounts starting from £1,000 and going up to £10,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here in Edinburgh there were two lucky individuals walking away with £50,000. In order to participate you must spend a minimum of £25 and purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the maximum holding amount of £50,000.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. Here’s all you need to know about the April Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Most Popular

Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Edinburgh City Region April 2023

These are the winning Edinburgh bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in April this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£50,000

  • 462YD246421 (purchased June 2021)
  • 522XP053142 (purchased December 2022)

£25,000

  • 456NQ062383 (purchased May 2021)
  • 527JH318953 (purchased January 2023)
  • 181KK333126 (purchased June 2011)
  • 382XQ866505 (purchased February 2020)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

£10,000

  • 382XQ866505 (purchased February 2020)
  • 379BA250491 (purchased December 2019)
NS&l Premium Bonds March winners in Sheffield have been announced.NS&l Premium Bonds March winners in Sheffield have been announced.
NS&l Premium Bonds March winners in Sheffield have been announced.

£5,000

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • 395TK696777 (purchased May 2020) 
  • 70LF234680 (purchased February 1998) 
  • 413CB415367 (purchased September 2020) 
  • 490YP550201 (purchased February 2022) 
  • 490YP550201 (purchased February 2022) 

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.

How to enter

Finding out if you are a winner is easy. Simply visit the prize checker section on the NSandI website and enter your bond number.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to NSandI, it takes up to three banking days for the money to reach your account, unless you have elected to cash in after the next draw.

EdinburghOrganisationResidents