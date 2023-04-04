National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for April, and a few Edinburgh residents are in for some good fortune. Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. There were a number of winners from Edinburgh this month with prize amounts starting from £1,000 and going up to £10,000.

Here in Edinburgh there were two lucky individuals walking away with £50,000. In order to participate you must spend a minimum of £25 and purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the maximum holding amount of £50,000.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. Here’s all you need to know about the April Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Edinburgh City Region April 2023

These are the winning Edinburgh bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in April this year.

£50,000

462YD246421 (purchased June 2021)

522XP053142 (purchased December 2022)

£25,000

456NQ062383 (purchased May 2021)

527JH318953 (purchased January 2023)

181KK333126 (purchased June 2011)

382XQ866505 (purchased February 2020)

£10,000

382XQ866505 (purchased February 2020)

379BA250491 (purchased December 2019)

£5,000

395TK696777 (purchased May 2020)

70LF234680 (purchased February 1998)

413CB415367 (purchased September 2020)

490YP550201 (purchased February 2022)

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.

How to enter

Finding out if you are a winner is easy. Simply visit the prize checker section on the NSandI website and enter your bond number.

