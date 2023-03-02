News you can trust since 1873
NS&I Premium Bonds March 2023 draw: Winning bond numbers in Edinburgh

Seven lucky individuals from Edinburgh took home massive NS&I Premium Bonds prizes in March’s draw.

Will Millar
By Will Millar
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

March means a brand new NS&I Premium Bonds draw and the opportunity to win big and walk away with a staggering £1,000,000 jackpot prize. National Savings and Investments has confirmed 18 winners in Edinburgh took home £5,000 or more.

The public has been eagerly waiting for March’s winning bond numbers to be released and this month, one lucky Edinburgh resident won £50,000 with six additional residents winning the £25,000 prize each. This takes March’s total payout across the country to over £330m in value.

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment that offers individuals the chance to earn interest or a regular dividend income. There is an equal chance that all bonds can win, regardless of when or where they were bought.

Jill Waters, NS&I Retail Director, said: “Our warmest congratulations go to our two jackpot winners from Nottinghamshire and Oxfordshire, and to all our winners over the years. Since the first ever Premium Bonds draw in 1957, we’ve now paid out a staggering £25.1 billion in prizes – that’s an impressive milestone, and shows why Premium Bonds continue to be so popular with so many people.

“Could you be a jackpot winner next month? Make sure all your contact details are up to date, including your address – you never know, one of our Agents Million might be knocking on your door sometime soon to deliver the life-changing news.”

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Premium bonds can be acquired through NS&I and are entered into a monthly prize draw giving those who entered a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website.

What were the winning numbers for Edinburgh?

There have been numerous winners across Edinburgh including six individuals that walked away with £25,000 Here is a list of the winners in the city:

Some of our financial decisions are completely based on luck – including the nation’s favourite savings product: Premium Bonds.
  • 319CT557508 - £50,000
  • 490KT872426 - £25,000
  • 427XN401427 - £25,000
  • 331EP070530 - £25,000
  • 64CT553040- £25,000
  • 259LH978658 - £25,000
  • 524EM316380 - £25,000
  • 291HL905354 - £10,000
  • 481WS520239 - £10,000
  • 338SD110899 - £10,000
  • 401BX078798 - £10,000
  • 259ER416116 - £10,000
  • 318FE449351 - £5,000
  • 523TL689546 - £5,000
  • 477WF813475 - £5,000
  • 392YW894415 - £5,000
  • 338HA904888 - £5,000
  • 441HV595718- £5,000

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.

Edinburgh