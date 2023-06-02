National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for June, and a few Edinburgh residents are in for some good fortune. Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product offering the chance to win tax-free prizes each month.

The bonds can be purchased through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw with prizes ranging from £25 to £1 million. There were a number of winners from Edinburgh this month with prize amounts starting from £5,000 and going up to £25,000.

Ahead of the June draw, NS&I is set to introduce a brand new payment method that will give customers an easier option to top up their Premium Bonds and other easy access savings accounts. Soon, customers will begin to see the new option, known as "Pay by bank account" shortly in their payment options.

NS&I say it is a “quick, easy and secure” way for customers to top up their savings online. It will soon be rolled out gradually to customers who currently have easy-access variable rate accounts, including Premium Bonds, Direct Saver, Direct ISA, Income Bonds and Junior ISA. The government-backed savings providers say the new feature allows customers who currently use online banking to easily transfer funds by connecting directly to their bank. Customers’ details will automatically be filled out, allowing money to reach their account ‘seamlessly’.

Here in Edinburgh there was one lucky individual walking away with £25,000. In order to participate you must spend a minimum of £25 and purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the maximum holding amount of £50,000.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. Here’s all you need to know about the June Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Edinburgh City Region June 2023

These are the winning Edinburgh bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in June this year.

£25,000

490NQ136547 (purchased Feb 2022)

Premium Bonds will have its April 2023 draw on Tuesday - Credit: Adobe

£10,000

357VF583364 (purchased April 2019)

63WD788229 (purchased September 2002)

175KA518618 (purchased November 2010)

508CJ306586 (purchased July 2022)



£5,000

361PV384517 (purchased June 2019)

391QE925054 (purchased April 2020)

495XG264710 (purchased April 2022)

361FN981454 (purchased June 2019)

338EJ277437 (purchased August 2018)

254EB451680 (purchased August 2015)

403RQ397541 (purchased July 2020)

286NV327469 (purchased November 2016)

468GM237938 (purchased August 2021)

534FM638865 (purchased March 2023)

The full list of winners can be found on NSandI website.

NS&l Premium Bonds May winners in Sheffield have been announced

How to enter

Finding out if you are a winner is easy. Simply visit the prize checker section on the NSandI website and enter your bond number.