National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has announced the Premium Bond winners for May, and a few Edinburgh residents are in for some good fortune. Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer the possibility to earn interest or a regular dividend income.

The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw which gives a chance of winning between £25 and £1 million tax-free. There were a number of winners from Edinburgh this month with prize amounts starting from £1,000 and going up to £10,000.

Here in Edinburgh there are six lucky participants walking away with the £10,000 prize. As well as 10 winners in the £5,000 category.

For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize. Here’s all you need to know about the May Premium Bond winners, as well as how to find out if you’re one of them.

Full list of Premium Bonds winners in Edinburgh City Region May 2023

These are the winning Edinburgh bond numbers out of over 4.9 million Premium Bond prizes in May this year.

£10,000

459BG386605 (purchased June 2021)

383ED039112 (purchased February 2020)

400GS363996 (purchased June 2020)

383LH349028 (purchased February 2020)

428AB517514 (purchased December 2020)

9DW078207 (purchased May 1988)

£5,000

190BS910957 (purchased February 2012)

406MG204142 (purchased August 2020)

297BD606849 (purchased March 2017)

244NB729433 (purchased August 2015)

466PT921500 (purchased August 2021)

372HA555054 (purchased October 2019)

219AQ378537 (purchased March 2014)

138NB504888 (purchased April 2008)

292BD433063 (purchased January 2017)

248PF564299 (purchased June 2015)

188KQ445050 (purchased December 2011)

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I website.

How to enter

NS&l Premium Bonds May winners in Sheffield have been announced

Finding out if you are a winner is easy. Simply visit the prize checker section on the NSandI website and enter your bond number.

