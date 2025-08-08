This video More videos

Thousands of Oasis fans are descending on Edinburgh as the band prepares for their much-anticipated Murrayfield gig.

It has been described by fans as the biggest comeback of all time, and it has arrived in Edinburgh. Oasis will take to the stage at Murrayfield for the first time in 16 years this evening (8 August) - with enthustiastic fans making the most of the day by arriving early to the stadium to soak up the atmosphere.

Thousands of fans had made their way to Murrayfield in the early afternoon. Father and son William and Marcus from Fife had made their way for Marcus’ first ever gig.

William said: “We’re just here to take in the atmosphere for the whole day. It’s his first gig.

“I’ve loved Oasis since they released their first album. Since they started off at King Tuts and they were making a name for themselves. Just to come and see them again, it’s the biggest comeback of all time.”

Fans had travelled from around the world to see the Gallagher brothers and co in what promises to be a very special night of music.

One fan, Joachim from Norway, is seeing the band for the second time on this run. He said the band are sounding better than ever.

He explained: “I saw them at Wembley on Sunday, it was magnificent. Best concert ever. I think they’re even better than they were the first time around. I saw them at Wembley in 2000, so this is the 25th anniversary.”