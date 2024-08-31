Oasis fans hoping to secure tickets for the band’s reunion tour next year, which will see them come to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12, are being met with error messages and long queues.

Many have been trying for hours to get on to the sites to secure tickets, but it has left many unable to access websites such as Ticketmaster, SeeTickets and Gigs in Scotland.

Many have taken to social media to complain about the situation. One said: “It was predicted that the demand would overwhelm their servers... For demand like this they need to bring back kiosks/box offices and let people queue.”