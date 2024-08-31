Oasis tickets on sale: Live updates as fans try to secure tickets for Oasis 2025 gigs at Murrayfield Stadium
Tickets are now on sale for the concerts, which include three dates at Murrayfield Stadium, but many fans are being met with long queues and error messages.
Here we’ll bring you the latest news about Oasis coming to Edinburgh and those who managed to secure tickets to the historic concerts.
Tickets appear on re-sale sites
Tickets for Oasis concerts in Edinburgh have already appeared on re-sale sites, with some being listed for more than 10 times the face value.
Tickets for all three Murrayfield dates have been relisted on Viagogo, with one ticket for the gig on Tuesday, August 12 going for £2,822.
Talk of tickets being 'unavailable'
Fans who are finally getting to the front of Ticketmaster’s queue are being told there is ‘no availability’.
Reminder about re-selling tickets
Many are anticipating that Oasis tickets will be back on sale for astronomical prices as those who secured tickets try to sell them for a profit.
But the band has issued a warning to anyone planning to do so.
Murrayfield seating plan
If you’ve been lucky enough to secure tickets for one of the Murrayfield gigs, Oasis have released the seating plan for the stadium concerts.
Fans can check the map here to see where their tickets are and how close they will be to the Gallagher brothers on stage.
Websites crash
Oasis fans hoping to secure tickets for the band’s reunion tour next year, which will see them come to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12, are being met with error messages and long queues.
Many have been trying for hours to get on to the sites to secure tickets, but it has left many unable to access websites such as Ticketmaster, SeeTickets and Gigs in Scotland.
Many have taken to social media to complain about the situation. One said: “It was predicted that the demand would overwhelm their servers... For demand like this they need to bring back kiosks/box offices and let people queue.”
Another posted an image of a Ticketmaster message telling them they are number 413079 in the queue.
Tickets now on sale
It’s all anyone has been talking about this week, and today is the day that tickets for the Oasis 2025 reunion concerts go on sale.
It’s after 9am which means the general sale is now open - though many are being met with queues and error messages.
