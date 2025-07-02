Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Evening News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

Gordon Bolas (Rochdale / Edinburgh) Peacefully, after a short illness on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. Gordon, loving father of Calum and the late David, doting grandfather of Freddie and a much loved brother, cousin, family member and friend to many. A funeral service will take place at West Lothian Crematorium, on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at 1pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Guide Dogs or Salvation Army

Tommy Flynn (Southside) Passed unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on June 11, 2025, aged 77. Loving husband to Joan, much loved father to Darren and Neil, grandfather to Sasha and Mika and great-grandfather to Nola. A funeral service will take place on Friday, July 4, at 11am, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.

Elizabeth (Betty) Croy (Edinburgh) Peacefully, at Trinity House Care Home, on June 20, 2025, in her 106th year, loving wife of the late Alexander Croy. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at 3.30pm, on Thursday, July 3, 2025, to which all are welcome to attend.