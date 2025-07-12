Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

Tansy Main, OBE Passed away peacefully, at Western General Hospital, on June 25, 2025, aged 44. Beloved wife of Craig, mum to Ella and Freya, daughter of Carol and sister of Suzi. A funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, July 16, at noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, can be made to Maggie's or Make 2nds Count.

Alan Stout (Leith) A proud Leither, Alan passed, on June 18, 2025, aged 78. Beloved husband of Marilyn, dad to Kirsty and Lisa and grandad. A wonderful man and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, July 10, at 10am, to which all are welcome. Refreshments at Village (Crewe Toll). Donations to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Alexander (Alex) Linton (Liberton) (1945-2025) Suddenly, on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Alex, much loved husband of Avie, treasured dad to Sandy and Yvonne, beloved Papa to River, Messiah, Serenity and Pierre and a dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, July 18, at 2pm, to which all are welcome. There will be a retiral collection for the RIE Intensive Care Unit. Family flowers only, please.