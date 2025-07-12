Faces to remember: Loved ones lost from among Edinburgh Evening News death notices submitted by you

These are the loved ones who were lost in Edinburgh and the Lothians this past week and registered in the Evening News death notices.

Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

The Evening News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.

The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.

1. Tansy Main, OBE

Passed away peacefully, at Western General Hospital, on June 25, 2025, aged 44. Beloved wife of Craig, mum to Ella and Freya, daughter of Carol and sister of Suzi. A funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, July 16, at noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, can be made to Maggie's or Make 2nds Count. | First Light Photography

2. Alan Stout

(Leith) A proud Leither, Alan passed, on June 18, 2025, aged 78. Beloved husband of Marilyn, dad to Kirsty and Lisa and grandad. A wonderful man and friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, July 10, at 10am, to which all are welcome. Refreshments at Village (Crewe Toll). Donations to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home. | Submitted

3. Alexander (Alex) Linton

(Liberton) (1945-2025) Suddenly, on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Alex, much loved husband of Avie, treasured dad to Sandy and Yvonne, beloved Papa to River, Messiah, Serenity and Pierre and a dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, July 18, at 2pm, to which all are welcome. There will be a retiral collection for the RIE Intensive Care Unit. Family flowers only, please. | Submitted

4. Isabel (nee Buglass) Murray

Isabel (nee Buglass) Murray (Edinburgh) Peacefully, after a short illness at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Loving wife to Thomas and loving mother to Dean, Anthony and Keith. Family and friends invited to funeral on Wednesday, July 16, at 1.30pm, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel. No flowers please. Collection in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care. | Submitted

