Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The Evening News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Johan (Joan) Mary (née Taylor)
(Edinburgh / Portskerra, Sutherland)
Peacefully, at Burnbrae Care Home, Falkirk, on Thursday, July 3, 2025, aged 91.
Beloved wife of the late Robert Duncan Ramsay, mother to Colin and Anne, grandmother and great-grandmother to all the children.
Much-loved and missed by us all.
A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 3pm, to which all are warmly invited. All enquiries to Scotmid Funerals on 0131 555 5550. | Submitted
2. Martin Hamilton
(Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at Midlothian Community Hospital, on July 3, 2025. Martin, cherished husband of Joan, beloved father of Douglas, Jane and Louise, brother to Robin and much-missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Martin will be held on July 23, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 10am, followed by a funeral tea at Parkside Bowling Club, 16 Holyrood Park Road. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired may be given in aid of Marie Curie and Midlothian Community Hospital. | Submitted
3. Gladys Hart (née Bisset)
(Aberdeen / Edinburgh)
In loving memory of Gladys Margaret, March 31, 1937- July 8, 2025. It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart, I announce the peaceful passing of my beloved mother, Gladys Margaret Hart, on July 8, 2025, at the age of 88, in Edinburgh, surrounded by family.
Born in Aberdeen, to the late James Bain and Catherine Hutchison Bisset.
A bonnie, clever, warm, considered and well travelled quine, a dedicated primary school teacher and true friend. A devoted loving mother and best friend to Catherine, who was her joy. The eldest daughter of 6, she will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing siblings, Jimmy, Eddie, Catherine, Margaret and Eric.
Forever remembered for her love of her family and dear friends, kindness, generosity, independent spirit and strength. Was at her happiest at family get togethers.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on July 18, 2025, at noon, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, 36 Warriston Road, Edinburgh, EH7 4HW.
Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Research UK in Glady’s memory. I carry your heart with me, (I carry it in my heart). | Submitted
4. Thomas (Tam) Hay
(Leith)
Sadly, passed on July 2, 2025, aged 85, at Elsie Inglis Nursing Home.
Loving husband. Much-loved father and beloved grandad and great-grandad to all grandchildren.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 16, at 1.30pm, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Following the service, friends and family are warmly invited to Leith Dockers Club, 17-17a Academy Street, Leith, EH6 7EF for refreshments. | Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.