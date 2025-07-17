3 . Gladys Hart (née Bisset)

(Aberdeen / Edinburgh) In loving memory of Gladys Margaret, March 31, 1937- July 8, 2025. It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart, I announce the peaceful passing of my beloved mother, Gladys Margaret Hart, on July 8, 2025, at the age of 88, in Edinburgh, surrounded by family. Born in Aberdeen, to the late James Bain and Catherine Hutchison Bisset. A bonnie, clever, warm, considered and well travelled quine, a dedicated primary school teacher and true friend. A devoted loving mother and best friend to Catherine, who was her joy. The eldest daughter of 6, she will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing siblings, Jimmy, Eddie, Catherine, Margaret and Eric. Forever remembered for her love of her family and dear friends, kindness, generosity, independent spirit and strength. Was at her happiest at family get togethers. A service to celebrate her life will be held on July 18, 2025, at noon, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, 36 Warriston Road, Edinburgh, EH7 4HW. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Research UK in Glady's memory. I carry your heart with me, (I carry it in my heart).