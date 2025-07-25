Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

Janet/Janette McGregor (McKenzie) (Edinburgh) Peacefully, on July 9, 2025, aged 83. Much loved mum to Stewart and Ross, granny to Gemma and sister to Wilma and the late Liz. Funeral will be held on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 4.30pm, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations in Janette's memory can be made to Marie Curie.

Luigi Donnarumma (Edinburgh / Cockenzie) Peacefully, at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Saturday, July 12, 2025, aged 84. Beloved partner of Georgina, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 12.30pm, thereafter to Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery, at 1.30pm, to which all are warmly invited. RIP.

Keith Whyte (Edinburgh) Suddenly, at the Western General Hospital, on July 11, 2025, aged 72. Beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 15, at 11.30am, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, to which all are welcome.