3 . James (Jimmy) Kerr

(Musselburgh) Peacefully, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Jimmy, much loved husband to the late Nora. Cherished dad to Walter and the late Catherine. Father-in-law to Kerry and Jim and a much loved grandad to Stewart and Aidan. A celebration of Jimmy’s life will take place on Friday, August 15, at Seafield Crematorium, at 11am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however there will be a collection for the Macular Society. Jimmy was a familiar face at The Musselburgh Golf Club and will be sadly missed by all his fellow members and friends. | Submitted