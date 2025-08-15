Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The Evening News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Jane Condie
(Edinburgh)
In loving memory of Jane Condie (Harrughty), beloved daughter of Bernard and Catherine Harrughty, wife of the late David Condie, cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2025, surrounded by her close family.
Her warmth, kindness, humour, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially her devoted grandchildren Susan and Robert and her treasured great-grandchildren Andrew, Scott, and Stuart.
A funeral service to celebrate our Nana's life will be held at The West Lothian Crematorium, on Friday, August 22, at 11am, followed by a funeral tea at Bankton House Hotel in Livingston. All family and friends are warmly invited to attend.
Forever in our hearts xx | Submitted
2. Augustine Morris
(Uphall)
Suddenly, at home on Thursday, July 17, 2025, Augustine (Gus), aged 85. Much loved husband to Margaret, father to Fiona, Linda and Robert and grandpa to Lara and Martha.
A funeral service will be held at Thomas Brown Funeral Home, on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 10am.
Refreshments will then follow at the Oatridge Hotel, Uphall. | Submitted
3. James (Jimmy) Kerr
(Musselburgh)
Peacefully, on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Jimmy, much loved husband to the late Nora. Cherished dad to Walter and the late Catherine. Father-in-law to Kerry and Jim and a much loved grandad to Stewart and Aidan.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will take place on Friday, August 15, at Seafield Crematorium, at 11am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however there will be a collection for the Macular Society.
Jimmy was a familiar face at The Musselburgh Golf Club and will be sadly missed by all his fellow members and friends. | Submitted
4. Rose Easton
(Drylaw)
Peacefully, on July 30, 2025,
at the Western General Hospital, aged 92.
Rose, beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mum to Neil and doting granny to Selina.
The funeral service will take place on Monday, August 18, at 10.30am, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only. | Submitted