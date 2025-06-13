Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The Evening News’ death notices can be viewed and submitted to through our website here.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Elizabeth Bryce
Elizabeth (Liz) (nee Warner) (Newton Village) Passed away, peacefully, with family by her side, on May 19, 2025.
Beloved wife to Tam, mum to Thomas, Aaron, and Elizabeth, nana to Cameron and Katy, mother-in-law to Jan and Shell, sister, aunt, cousin, and loyal friend to many. Will be sorely missed by all.
Celebration of Elizabeth's (Liz) life will take place at St Teresa of Lisieux, Craigmillar, on Tuesday, June 17, at 11am, followed by interment at Newton Church Cemetery, at approximately 12.15pm, to which all are welcome. There will be a collection for Midlothian Community Hospital. | Submitted
2. Joan (nee Murray) Stewart
(Stockbridge)
Passed away surrounded by her loving family, at the Western General Hospital, on Friday, May 23, 2025, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of Robert, adored mum to Abbie and Bobs and the “fur babies”. Dear sister, nana and mother-in-law. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Thursday, June 12, at 1.30pm, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please. | Submitted
3. Gavin (Guy) Southwell
(Blackhall)
Peacefully, at home on May 20, 2025. Guy, aged 89, devoted husband of 60 years to Patricia, much loved dad and grandad, father-in-law, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, June 12,
at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, can be made to Cancer Research UK. | Submitted
4. Elsie Wright
(Bonnyrigg)
Suddenly but peacefully, at home on May 24, 2025, aged 82. Devoted wife of the late William, beloved mother to Graham, David and Peter and daughters-in-law Tracey, Karen and Audrey. She will be much-missed by her grandchildren Christopher, Donna, Emma, Eilidh, Blair, Erin, Amy, Gaby and Alix and her great-grandchildren Layla, Owen, Robyn, Mia, Fallon and Novah. A funeral service will be held for Elsie at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, June 13, at 2pm, followed by a funeral tea at Lasswade Rugby Club. Bright colours should be worn. There will be a retiral collection for WrightSupport Spinal Charity. | Submitted
