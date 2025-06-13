1 . Elizabeth Bryce

Elizabeth (Liz) (nee Warner) (Newton Village) Passed away, peacefully, with family by her side, on May 19, 2025. Beloved wife to Tam, mum to Thomas, Aaron, and Elizabeth, nana to Cameron and Katy, mother-in-law to Jan and Shell, sister, aunt, cousin, and loyal friend to many. Will be sorely missed by all. Celebration of Elizabeth's (Liz) life will take place at St Teresa of Lisieux, Craigmillar, on Tuesday, June 17, at 11am, followed by interment at Newton Church Cemetery, at approximately 12.15pm, to which all are welcome. There will be a collection for Midlothian Community Hospital. | Submitted