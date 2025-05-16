2 . William (Bill) Farrer

(Penicuik) Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, Bill, sadly passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Loving husband of Paulina, much loved dad of Leah (Rory) and Niall (Linda) and adored proud grumpy papa of Finn, Ruari, Conal, Aine and Erin and Belle his favourite dog. A great brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In keeping with Bill’s wishes he decided to have a direct cremation and his ashes will be scattered in Silverburn. The family wish to thank those who have been in touch at this sad time, the love and kindness shown have been very much appreciated. Thanks also to Dr Murray and the District Nursing Team at Penicuik Health Centre and the Marie Curie Nurses for all their support during this very hard time. | Submitted