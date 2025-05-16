Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
1. David (Stevie) Stevenson
(Portobello)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Stevie, aged 80 years, beloved husband of June, cherished dad of David, John and Allan, a much loved father-in-law, grandad and brother.
A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, May 22, at 1pm, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please. Donations can be made at the service in support of St Columba’s. | Submitted
2. William (Bill) Farrer
(Penicuik)
Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family, Bill, sadly passed away on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
Loving husband of Paulina, much loved dad of Leah (Rory) and Niall (Linda) and adored proud grumpy papa of Finn, Ruari, Conal, Aine and Erin and Belle his favourite dog.
A great brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
In keeping with Bill’s wishes he decided to have a direct cremation and his ashes will be scattered in Silverburn.
The family wish to thank those who have been in touch at this sad time, the love and kindness shown have been very much appreciated.
Thanks also to Dr Murray and the District Nursing Team at Penicuik Health Centre and the Marie Curie Nurses for all their support during this very hard time. | Submitted
3. Helen Laidlaw
(Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Helen, much loved wife to Bob, loving mother to Karen, granny to Dylan and sister and auntie to the whole family.
Helen will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, May 19, 2025, at 1pm, to which all are welcome. | Submitted
4. Blair Douglas Paterson
(Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a short illness at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Blair, loving brother to Elizabeth and the late Michael.
Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 11.30am, to which all family and friends are warmly invited.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be sent to GOSH Charity if desired. | Submitted