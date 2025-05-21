Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week. The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
The page also has space for readers to submit their own memories and comments.
1. Sir Tom Farmer
(Edinburgh)
Farmer born in Leith, Edinburgh 1940.
Died at home, on Friday, May 9, 2025, with his family by his side.
Tom was a devoted husband to his darling wife Anne who passed away in 2023, a father and a grandfather.
He touched the lives of so many with his generosity of time and experiences in life. Now his faith has taken him to be with Anne for evermore. | TSPL
2. Charlotte Hoy Grant Cairns
(Bonnyrigg)
Suddenly but peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, April 28, 2025, Charlotte, aged 92, wife to the late Andrew, sister to the late Thomas Jones, loving aunt to Charlotte, William, David and Brian, niece-in-laws Carol and Tracey, great-aunt to Jenna, Colin, Clare and Brian, step-aunt to Ryan, Chloe and Skye.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, 2.30pm, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, to which all family and friends are invited.
Family flowers only, please but donations can be made to the British Red Cross.
All guests to wear 'a wee bit tartan' in Charlotte's memory. | Submitted
3. Hugh Leslie Smith
(Corstorphine)
Peacefully, at home, on Saturday, May 3, 2025.
Leslie, beloved husband of Isabel. Dearly loved dad to Fiona, Kenneth and Andrew.
Much loved papa to Madeleine, Katie, Callum and Matthew. Leslie's funeral is to be held on Friday, May 23, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at 3.30pm, to which all are warmly welcome. | Submitted
4. Dorothy Brannan
(Parkhead / Sighthill)
Peacefully, at Gilmerton Nursing Home, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, Dorothy, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Jackie, cherished mum, gran and great-gran to the family. Dear auntie and friend. A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, May 23, at 12.30pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. You are welcome to light a candle for Dorothy at www.scotmidfunerals.coop (Funeral Notices) | Submitted