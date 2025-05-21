2 . Charlotte Hoy Grant Cairns

(Bonnyrigg) Suddenly but peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Monday, April 28, 2025, Charlotte, aged 92, wife to the late Andrew, sister to the late Thomas Jones, loving aunt to Charlotte, William, David and Brian, niece-in-laws Carol and Tracey, great-aunt to Jenna, Colin, Clare and Brian, step-aunt to Ryan, Chloe and Skye. Funeral service to take place on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, 2.30pm, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please but donations can be made to the British Red Cross. All guests to wear 'a wee bit tartan' in Charlotte's memory. | Submitted