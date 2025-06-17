Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
1. Thomas (Tommy) Gilhooley
Passed away peacefully with his sons beside him, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on May 31, 2025, aged 85. Tommy, beloved husband of the late Agnes and much loved dad to Stevie, Mike, Willie and Ian. Loving papa and great-papa to all his grandchildren. Loving father-in-law and uncle to all his family. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. David's RC Church, Dalkeith, on Thursday, June 19, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Interment thereafter to Newbattle Cemetery at 11.15 am. RIP.
2. Lillian Redpath (nee Day)
Passed peacefully, surrounded by love, on Thursday, June 5, 2025, Lillian, beloved wife of the late Allan, much loved mum of Amanda, Susan and the late Allan and Gary, proud grandmother of Megan, Allan, Charlie and Gaby.
Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on June 20, 2025. Contact family for full details.
3. Arthur Nicol
Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 8, 2025, at Newbyres Village Care Home, aged 97.
Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 8, 2025, at Newbyres Village Care Home, aged 97.

Arthur beloved husband of the late Mary and Margaret, much loved dad, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, June 20, at 12 noon, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of dementia charities.
4. Alexander Marshall Scougall
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday June 3, 2025, after a long illness, born with great courage and dignity, with his loving Ann by his side.
Alex (late McTaggart and Scott), dearly loved and devoted husband and best friend of Ann, much loved dad to Lesley and Stuart, cherished and devoted papa to Fiona and Louise. Alex will be sorely missed by family and friends. Service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 11 am, on Monday, June 23, 2025, to which all are welcome
