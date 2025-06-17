1 . Thomas (Tommy) Gilhooley

Passed away peacefully with his sons beside him, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on May 31, 2025, aged 85. Tommy, beloved husband of the late Agnes and much loved dad to Stevie, Mike, Willie and Ian. Loving papa and great-papa to all his grandchildren. Loving father-in-law and uncle to all his family. A Requiem Mass will be held at St. David's RC Church, Dalkeith, on Thursday, June 19, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Interment thereafter to Newbattle Cemetery at 11.15 am. RIP. | Submitted