Alexander (Alex) Anderson Foulis (Stenhouse / Chesser) In loving memory of Alexander (Alex), March 22, 1941 – July 9, 2025. It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Alexander (Alex). Beloved husband to Linda, devoted father to Kevin, loving grandad to Lily and great-grandad to Oliver. Greatly missed by all. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 31, at 11 am, at St Michael's Church, 1 Slateford Road, Edinburgh EH11 1NX. All flowers to Scotmid Funeral Directors, 1 Forrester Park Drive, Edinburgh, EH12 9AY.

David Tait Milligan It is with sadness we announce the death of David Tait Milligan, former Air Traffic Control Officer, of Northfield Broadway. Who passed away peacefully, at Latham Park Care Home, on July 17, 2025, aged 81 years.

Hugh Francis Colvin Sadly passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at Springfield Care Home, aged 87, on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Much-loved father to Carolyn, father-in-law to Keith, devoted grandfather to Danielle and Cole and great-grandfather to Reve. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 8, at 3.30 pm, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.

Alexander (Alister) Eadie Peacefully, on July 22, 2025, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Alister, much loved husband to Betty, loving dad to Fraser and Craig and a doting granda and great-granda. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, August 7, at 1 pm, to which are all welcome. Family flowers only please, however there will be a collection for the Hollies Day Centre.