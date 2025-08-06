4 . Isabella Connachan

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Isabella Connachan, who passed away peacefully, on July 22, 2025, at the age of 93. Isabella (or Isabel) was a devoted wife, beloved aunt, friend and confidante to many. Known for her kindness, sense of humour, independent spirit, immaculate appearance and love of bowling, she touched the lives of everyone she met. Isabella will be deeply missed by her family and friends, who will cherish her memory. A memorial service will be held at Seafield Crematorium (40 Seafield Road, Edinburgh, EH6 7LD), on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 11 am. Please join us in remembering Isabella by wearing an item of pink, her favourite colour. Thereafter at Royal British Legion (Prestonpans) to celebrate her life. Family flowers only. Donations are welcome to Harlawhill Day Care Centre at https://harlawhilldcc.co.uk/elementor/ or East Lothian Community Hospital (please donate to Ward 1) at https://nhslothiancharity.org/get-involved/donate/ | National World