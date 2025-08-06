Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.
Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.
Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.
The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.
1. William Porteous
Peacefully, at home on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, Bill (formerly of Lothian & Borders Police), beloved husband of 65 years to Erica, much loved dad of Brian, Gordon and Iain, loving father-in-law to Elspeth, Jacqueline and Jayne, cherished grandad to his seven grandchildren and a life-long friend to Andrew Stewart and his family.
A private cremation will take place on Monday, August 11, 2025, followed by a service in Currie Kirk, at 11 am, to celebrate Bill's life, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. | Submitted
2. Isobel Bassett (nee Gordon)
Peacefully, at St Margaret's Care Home, Edinburgh, on July 29, 2025, in the presence of her three
sons and daughter. Much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister of Doris.
A private cremation will take place in Edinburgh, followed by a memorial service and interment in Melbourne, Florida at a later date.
| Submitted
3. Sandra McBride
Peacefully, at home in Penicuik, on July 20, 2025, aged 54, Sandra, loving mother and devoted grandmother. Service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at 1 pm, to which family and friends are warmly invited. Donations if desired, may be made to Marie Curie Hospice. | National World
4. Isabella Connachan
It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Isabella Connachan, who passed away peacefully, on July 22, 2025, at the age of 93. Isabella (or Isabel) was a devoted wife, beloved aunt, friend and confidante to many. Known for her kindness, sense of humour, independent spirit, immaculate appearance and love of bowling, she touched the lives of everyone she met.
Isabella will be deeply missed by her family and friends, who will cherish her memory.
A memorial service will be held at Seafield Crematorium (40 Seafield Road, Edinburgh, EH6 7LD), on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 11 am. Please join us in remembering Isabella by wearing an item of pink, her favourite colour. Thereafter at Royal British Legion (Prestonpans) to celebrate her life. Family flowers only. Donations are welcome to Harlawhill Day Care
Centre at https://harlawhilldcc.co.uk/elementor/ or East Lothian Community Hospital (please donate to Ward 1) at https://nhslothiancharity.org/get-involved/donate/ | National World
